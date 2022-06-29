Turo Gets Calif. Appellate Win In SFO Car Rental Dispute

By Linda Chiem (June 29, 2022, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A California state appeals court has ruled that car-sharing app Turo Inc. is not a rental car company, and therefore it's not subject to permitting rules and fees assessed to traditional rental car businesses operating at San Francisco International Airport. A three-judge panel of San Francisco's First Appellate District granted Turo's petition for a writ of mandate on Tuesday, reversing a trial court decision in favor of the San Francisco city attorney's office in a yearslong dispute over whether Turo is skirting the law and unfairly operating unchecked at San Francisco International Airport without a valid permit. In a 16-page opinion,...

