Contractor Says Rival, Feds Broke US-Made Equipment Rules

By Lauren Berg (June 29, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Diamond Services Corp. on Tuesday said Curtin Maritime Corp., the U.S. Coast Guard and the Port of Houston Authority ignored laws that require American-made dredging equipment be used on a contract site, allowing its rival to outbid the competition for dredging a ship channel by using cheaper, less safe equipment. The Houston Port Authority earlier this month awarded Curtin Maritime the $430 million dredging contract, but the company plans to use a dredging apparatus taken from a Japanese-built crane barge and placed on an American-built deck barge, which violates Coast Guard regulations and other federal law, according to the complaint filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS