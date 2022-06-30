Juul Buyers Win Cert. For 4 Classes In Vape MDL

By Lauren Berg (June 30, 2022, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The California federal judge overseeing multidistrict litigation alleging Juul Labs Inc. deceptively advertised their vaping products to young people certified on Tuesday four classes of people who bought the electronic-cigarette company's products. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick in a 94-page order granted the consumers' request for class certification of two nationwide classes and two California classes, saying the plaintiffs' fraud, unfair conduct, unjust enrichment and warranty claims, as well as an organized scheme claim under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act are all common to the classes. Judge Orrick certified two nationwide classes — one for adults and one...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS