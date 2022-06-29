Monaco Bank Seeks Redo On $92M Racketeering Suit

By Caroline Simson (June 29, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit is being asked to revisit its decision reviving a racketeering lawsuit that accused a Monaco bank of helping to hide the fortune of an alleged Russian real estate fraudster who's been ducking efforts by his former business partner to enforce a $92 million arbitral award. Compagnie Monégasque de Banque, or CMB Bank, urged the court Friday in a petition for an en banc rehearing to overturn its previous ruling, which found that the former business partner, Vitaly Ivanovich Smagin, had "suffered" an injury in the U.S. because his efforts to enforce the award against Ashot Yegiazaryan had been...

