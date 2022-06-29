Dobbs Ruling Lays Bare Data Privacy Protection Gaps

By Allison Grande (June 29, 2022, 10:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn abortion rights has exacerbated long-standing concerns over law enforcement's ability to access the troves of sensitive location and health information tech companies gather, ramping up pressure on businesses and lawmakers to put guardrails on the retention and disclosure of such data. Democratic lawmakers, privacy advocates and companies are voicing concerns that law enforcement officials in the more than two dozen states that are set to ban abortion after the high court scrapped Roe v. Wade will move to subpoena app developers, website operators, wireless carriers and others that hold information which could be used...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS