Questions And Answers About The Uyghur Forced Labor Law

By Rachel Alpert, Ali Alsarraf and Ariella Katz (June 29, 2022, 5:58 PM EDT) -- This article answers 10 key questions about how the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act[1] will work in practice, based on recently issued guidance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection[2] and the interagency Forced Labor Enforcement Task Force,[3] which developed the strategy to implement the UFLPA. How does a company prove the absence of forced labor in its supply chain? Effective June 21, CBP will presume that all goods manufactured in whole or in part in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, or by certain designated entities, are made with forced labor and are therefore barred from entering the U.S....

