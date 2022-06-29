11th Circ. Says Nationwide Unit Not Liable For Late Claim

By Riley Murdock (June 29, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit refused to revive a Georgia retail building owner's suit against Scottsdale Insurance Co. on Wednesday, finding the company waited too long to file its claim after a September 2017 storm damaged its property. SiaSim Columbia LLC was responsible under its insurance policy for promptly notifying the Nationwide unit in the event of loss or damage, a three-judge panel held. SiaSim argued that its more than six-month delay was justified because it did not initially believe the damage to its four-unit Decatur, Georgia, building was serious enough to involve Scottsdale, according to filings in the case. However, the panel...

