Chinese Co. Says $558M Award In Ecuador Oil Fight Is Valid

By Clark Mindock (June 29, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A Chinese-owned oil company told the Second Circuit that disqualifying an arbitrator behind a $558 million award would gum up the works in virtually every other arbitration proceeding. Andes Petroleum Ecuador Ltd. argued in a brief Tuesday that no rules were broken when an arbitrator on the panel failed to disclose that he worked with counsel for Andes on a separate matter. Occidental Exploration and Production Co. has claimed the panel's award, stemming from money Ecuador paid after shutting down an oil exploration project, is tainted by the "secret" relationship between arbitrator Robert Smit and Andes lead counsel Laurence Shore of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS