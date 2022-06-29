Del. Judge Scoffs At VLSI Call To Up Dependent Claims' Value

By Dani Kass (June 29, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- VLSI Technology will no longer be able to request $4 billion in damages during a forthcoming infringement trial against Intel after a Delaware federal judge refuted an expert's testimony that dependent claims in VLSI's patent should be worth more money than the independent claims they stem from. Chief U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly outright rejected technical expert Thomas Conte's claim that since Intel Corp. was allegedly infringing the more narrow dependent claims of VLSI's circuit patent, VLSI should get more damages from those dependent claims than the claims where the dependence lies. He barred Conte from making that claim during...

