High Court's Opioid Ruling Shows Limits Of CSA's Reach

By Janelle Pelli and Michelle Peirce (June 29, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- On June 27, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a highly anticipated decision for the health care community that defines what level of intent the government must prove to convict a prescriber for the unlawful distribution of a controlled substance under the Controlled Substances Act. Now, the government must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant knowingly or intentionally acted in an unauthorized manner. The decision resolves a split in the circuits as to the mens rea required to convict a prescriber under the CSA. The ruling comes at a time when federal, state and local governments have been fighting hard...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS