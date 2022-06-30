Iron Trader Says Sanctioned Oligarch Behind $7.5M Award

By Caleb Symons (June 30, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- The Swiss company seeking to enforce a $7.5 million arbitral award against the crude iron trader Consolidated Mill Supply Inc. is a shell corporation run by a close ally of Vladimir Putin, the Illinois-based trading firm said Tuesday, urging a federal court to reject its enforcement bid. Consolidated Mill Supply, which an arbitrator in Geneva found owes Lafonte Commerce SA for violating their contract, warned that Russian businessman Evgeny Zubitskiy "pulls the strings from the shadows" despite not formally owning the company. Instead, he uses Lafonte to export products such as pig iron — smelted iron ore, typically used in steel manufacturing...

