Uber Drivers' Microsoft BIPA Claims Sent Back To State Court

By Celeste Bott (June 29, 2022, 5:53 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday severed two claims and remanded them to state court in a lawsuit brought by two Uber drivers accusing Microsoft of violating the state's biometric privacy law. U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman ruled that Emad Kashkeesh and Michael Komorski can proceed in state court on their claims that Microsoft failed to make publicly available a data retention schedule and guidelines for permanently destroying biometric information and that the software giant profited from their biometric data, allegedly violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, or BIPA. Their lawsuit, first filed in Cook County in May of last...

