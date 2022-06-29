Chick-Fil-A Branch Wrongly Fired Harassed Worker, Suit Says

By Kelcey Caulder (June 29, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- An Atlanta-area Chick-Fil-A franchise allegedly fired a transgender worker after she complained about a co-worker hitting on her, with the worker saying in her complaint the franchise owner told her she should be honored that "being a transgender woman, that someone liked her enough to hit on." In a complaint filed Wednesday in Georgia federal court, Aaron White said she was wrongly fired in November 2021, just two months after she made her second complaint regarding sexual harassment and discrimination she faced in the workplace. White was told she was fired for walking off during the middle of a shift and...

