Ga. Panel Says Insurer Not Liable For Boat Crash Coverage

By Hope Patti (June 29, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Cincinnati Insurance Co. has no obligation to pay benefits to a policyholder who was injured in a boat crash, a Georgia appeals panel affirmed Wednesday, finding that a statute regarding uninsured motorist coverage does not apply to watercraft. A Georgia state court correctly concluded that underinsured/uninsured motorist benefits pursuant to the state's insurance code are not available for damages arising from a collision between motorized watercraft on a public waterway, Judge Kenneth B. Hodges III said in the court's opinion. As a result, Randy Kelley and his wife, Susan Kelley, cannot recover underinsured/uninsured motorist benefits for the crash under their auto...

