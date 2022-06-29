5th Circ. Denies Texas Co.'s New Take In Manager Visa Suit

By Rae Ann Varona (June 29, 2022, 8:41 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit said a Texas company could not present fresh arguments when it affirmed a lower court decision finding that the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services was right to deny the company's employment-based visa application for an employee. Yogi Metals Group Inc. had asked the Fifth Circuit to review a Texas district court's conclusion that USCIS rightly denied Yogi Metal's EB-1C visa application for its employee Vinod Moorjani. The EB-1C visa is a first-preference, employment-based immigrant visa reserved for certain multinational executives or managers. Yogi Metals reasoned that the USCIS denial was "arbitrary and capricious" because the agency had already...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS