UK Tribunal Denies Co.'s Bid For $44M Tax Deduction

By Matthew Guerry (June 30, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- An appellate tribunal in the U.K. ruled against a company seeking a tax deduction for a £36.3 million ($44.2 million) trading loss stemming from its involvement in a hotel and condominium construction project in Montenegro. The Upper Tribunal dismissed the case Monday, leaving in place a decision favoring HM Revenue & Customs issued by the tribunal that first heard it, which concluded that the company, Foundation Partners, had not carried on a trade for tax purposes in the legal sense. A general partnership formed as an investment vehicle for the Montenegro project, Foundation claimed the loss on its 2008-09 tax return...

