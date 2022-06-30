Trustee Looks To Claw Back $1.4M In Kossoff Firm's Ch. 7

By Grace Dixon (June 30, 2022, 12:40 PM EDT) -- The trustee to now-defunct real estate law firm Kossoff PLLC sought to claw back $1.475 million from Valley National Bank, alleging sole member Mitchell Kossoff –recently sentenced for defrauding clients– drained firm funds with the bank's help to keep a family business afloat. Chapter 7 Trustee Albert Togut hit Valley National Bank, subsidiary VNB New York, Kossoff and his mother Phyllis Kossoff with an adversary action on Wednesday, alleging VNB issued the already insolvent firm loans and a line of credit that allowed Kossoff to shift Burton Packaging Co. Inc.'s burgeoning financial debts onto the firm. "There was absolutely no business...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS