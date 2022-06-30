Suit Blames Meta, Snap's 'Addictive' Platforms In Teen's Death

By Gina Kim (June 30, 2022, 6:04 PM EDT) -- The family of a Tennessee teenager who took his own life last year has filed a product liability suit against Meta and Snap in California federal court, accusing the companies of perpetuating addictive behavior and contributing to the mental health epidemic plaguing youth across the nation. In a 36-page complaint filed Wednesday, Liam Birchfield's mother, Ashleigh Heffner, said she wants to hold Meta Platforms Inc. and Snap Inc. accountable for intentionally designing products to promote, encourage and perpetuate addictive behavior through the use of harmful algorithms, targeted content and "streaks" or "likes" to maximize and exploit prolonged user engagement. Heffner also accused Meta and Snap...

