DOJ Sues To Block Booz Allen Acquisition Of NSA Rival

By Gina Kim (June 29, 2022, 10:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday filed an antitrust suit in Maryland federal court to stop Booz Allen Hamilton from purchasing EverWatch, saying such a deal would end their years-long rivalry bidding for a defense contract with the National Security Agency and in turn harm competition and taxpayers. In a 21-page redacted complaint, the DOJ said the merger between Booz Allen and EverWatch, if completed, would hurt competition for federal intelligence defense contracts with the NSA, which often issues contracts for modeling and simulation services for signals intelligence. The next contract the NSA is slated to issue is known as...

