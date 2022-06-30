Justices Stoke Care Woes For Tribes, Native Women Post-Roe

By Andrew Westney (June 30, 2022, 10:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court overturning the constitutional right to abortion is likely to further constrain Native American women's already limited access to abortion and other health care, and another court decision this term backing states' criminal jurisdiction on reservations compounds the complexity tribes face negotiating the post-Roe v. Wade landscape. Tribes already faced severe difficulty providing abortion services due to myriad legal, financial and ethical concerns, and the high court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision on June 24 will worsen the situation for Native women seeking abortions, as well as for tribal and nontribal health care providers, experts say. "Indian Country...

