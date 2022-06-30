Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ore. Court Sides Mostly With Comcast In Right-Of-Way Scrap

By Christopher Cole (June 30, 2022, 8:47 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge has handed Comcast a largely favorable decision in a legal brawl over millions in fees allegedly owed the city of Beaverton for the cable giant's use of public rights of way for broadband service.

The municipal government claims the company has paid only the portion of local franchise fees related to its cable service but has refused to pay another portion based on the internet service Comcast provides in the area.

According to the company, the federal Cable Act caps the amount of franchise fees that localities can charge a cable company at 5% of gross revenues from...

