Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Mich. Gov. Pleads 5th In Flint Trial Appearance

By Cara Salvatore (June 30, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder appeared in court Thursday in a civil trial over the Flint water crisis, pleading the Fifth Amendment as he declined to answer questions about his time in office.

The former governor's testimony has been a hot topic in the long-running trial, in which four children from Flint say they sustained lead poisoning when the city switched to a water source that was more corrosive. The plaintiffs claim two water engineering contractors failed their professional duty to warn of lead danger.

The contractors, Veolia North America and Lockwood Andrews & Newnam, say their roles were limited, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!