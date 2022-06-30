Ex-Mich. Gov. Pleads 5th In Flint Trial Appearance

By Cara Salvatore (June 30, 2022, 5:45 PM EDT) -- Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder appeared in court Thursday in a civil trial over the Flint water crisis, pleading the Fifth Amendment as he declined to answer questions about his time in office. The former governor's testimony has been a hot topic in the long-running trial, in which four children from Flint say they sustained lead poisoning when the city switched to a water source that was more corrosive. The plaintiffs claim two water engineering contractors failed their professional duty to warn of lead danger. The contractors, Veolia North America and Lockwood Andrews & Newnam, say their roles were limited, and...

