3rd Circ. OKs Future Talc Claims Rep. In Imerys Ch. 11

By P.J. D'Annunzio (June 30, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit rejected a bid by insurers of Imerys Talc America's predecessors to boot an attorney serving as a representative for future asbestos claimants from the company's Chapter 11 case, reasoning that they waived conflict-of-interest concerns over his firm's representation of the insurers in a separate case. A three-judge panel held that Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP's representation of Continental Insurance Co. and National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh was not a basis to disqualify attorney James L. Patton Jr. from his role as a future claims representative. His firm represented the insurers in the asbestos coverage case Warren Pumps...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS