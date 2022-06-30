BREAKING: Ex-Fisher Phillips Atty Upends Murder Conviction

By Rosie Manins (June 30, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT) -- A former Fisher Phillips partner's murder conviction and life sentence over his wife's shooting death was overturned Thursday by the Georgia Supreme Court. Claude "Tex" McIver, convicted in April 2018 of murdering his wife Diane McIver, had argued on appeal that jurors should've been allowed to decide whether her death in September 2016 constituted involuntary manslaughter rather than murder. McIver, in his mid-seventies when convicted, has maintained his innocence since the fatal incident, in which he shot his wife in the back while seated behind her in their car, which was being driven through Atlanta by her best friend. McIver was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS