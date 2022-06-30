Ga. Justices Nix Ex-Fisher Phillips Atty's Murder Conviction

By Rosie Manins (June 30, 2022, 2:09 PM EDT) -- A former Fisher Phillips partner's murder conviction and life sentence over his wife's shooting death was overturned Thursday by the Georgia Supreme Court. In a 7-0 opinion spanning 97 pages, the court reversed the 2018 convictions of Claud Lee "Tex" McIver III for felony murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, in relation to the 2016 death of his wife, Diane McIver. McIver's conviction and five-year sentence on a count of influencing a witness, which he did not contest on appeal, was affirmed. Writing for the court, Presiding Justice Michael P. Boggs said the Atlanta jurors...

