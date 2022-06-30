Panthers' HQ Builder Told To Revise $20M Loan Docs

By Leslie A. Pappas (June 30, 2022, 8:55 PM EDT) -- The company behind a scuttled project to build a new headquarters and practice facility for the Carolina Panthers failed Thursday to secure final approval of a $20 million loan to finance its Chapter 11 bankruptcy after a judge in Delaware found too many issues with the financing documents. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens did say that debtor GT Real Estate Holdings LLC had shown its need for the debtor-in-possession financing from DT Sports Holding, an entity ultimately controlled by Panthers owner David Tepper, and there was no evidence that the lender had offered the funding in bad faith. But she found...

