Ex-Ga. Judge Can't Avoid Computer Hacking Charges

By Rosie Manins (June 30, 2022, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A former Georgia state judge must face criminal computer hacking charges because her contention that they constitute impermissible double jeopardy was raised too late, the Georgia Court of Appeals held Thursday. In a unanimous panel opinion, the court rejected former Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader's arguments that a trial judge should have scrapped a six-count indictment related to Schrader's conduct in 2019 when she was a judge in metropolitan Atlanta. Schrader is accused of using a private investigator to hack county computers because she suspected hers was being hacked by the county's then-district attorney. Schrader argued she timely filed a plea in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS