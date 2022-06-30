Endo 'Made Out Like A Bandit' With Opana Deal, Buyers Say

By Lauraann Wood (June 30, 2022, 10:17 PM EDT) -- Opana ER buyers told an Illinois federal jury Thursday that Endo Pharmaceuticals raked in profits by striking an unlawful settlement to delay a generic competitor for its opioid, saying the deal forced them to pay higher prices longer than they should have. The buyers, which include drug wholesalers and pharmacies such as Walgreens and CVS, told the jury during closing arguments that the evidence in their weekslong trial clearly shows that Endo and Impax Laboratories settled an underlying patent dispute with anti-competitive terms that put millions in Impax's pocket to keep its generic Opana out of the market past 2011, when...

