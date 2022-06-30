2nd Circ. Axes 13-Year Sentence In $25M Medicare Fraud Case

By Theresa Schliep (June 30, 2022, 6:23 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit vacated on Thursday a health clinic manager's 13-year sentence for money laundering and conspiracy to obstruct the IRS over what the government calls a $25 million Medicare scheme, finding the case's complexity didn't justify delaying his trial. There wasn't any excuse for the delay in Aleksandr Pikus' trial in connection with what the federal government has alleged was a Medicare fraud scheme resulting in $25 million in laundered proceeds, the Second Circuit said in an opinion finding his convictions should be dismissed under the Speedy Trial Act. While that law gives a 70-day deadline for trials to commence in...

