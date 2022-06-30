Ex-Pot Co. Execs Drop Suit Against Data Co.

By Sam Reisman (June 30, 2022, 1:53 PM EDT) -- The former CEO and chief technology officer of cannabis data platform CannaRegs have dropped their federal lawsuit against the company "in good faith," saying that evidence unearthed in discovery disproved their claim that they were duped into prematurely selling their shares. In the now-dismissed complaint that was filed in September, ex-CEO Lester Firstenberger and former technology chief Sathya Rajavelu of CannaRegs alleged that the company misled them into selling their shares for less than they were worth by concealing information about an upcoming sale. CannaRegs, now called Regs Technology Inc., was acquired by digital marketing firm Fyllo some four months after...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS