Cushman-Newmark Merger Could Spur Uptick In Conflicts

By Andrew McIntyre (June 30, 2022, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A rumored merger between commercial real estate companies Cushman & Wakefield PLC and Newmark Group will likely create additional deals conflicts as well as employee shakeups, yet while the deal involves two brokerage powerhouses, some experts say the matter is unlikely to face antitrust hurdles. Commercial real estate deals already risk creating some degree of conflict with brokers from the same firms, sometimes representing both parties, given the consolidation that's taken place in the sector — and if Chicago-based Cushman and Newmark were to be one and the same, parties would face more of such conflicts. Experts say a merger between powerhouse commercial brokers Cushman...

