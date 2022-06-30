CFPB Says ArentFox Can't Drop Bond Co. Client Facing Suit

By Katryna Perera (June 30, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and several state attorneys general urged a Virginia federal judge on Thursday to deny a motion from a group of ArentFox Schiff LLP attorneys to withdraw from representing an immigration bond company being sued by the regulator. The CFPB, joined by the attorneys general from New York, Massachusetts and Virginia, filed a memo opposing the ArentFox attorneys' motion to withdraw, saying their bid to leave is "factually and legally insufficient and will further delay this litigation." The ArentFox attorneys are currently representing Libre by Nexus Inc., an immigration bond company that the CFPB says preyed on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS