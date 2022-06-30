Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

CFPB Says ArentFox Can't Drop Bond Co. Client Facing Suit

By Katryna Perera (June 30, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and several state attorneys general urged a Virginia federal judge on Thursday to deny a motion from a group of ArentFox Schiff LLP attorneys to withdraw from representing an immigration bond company being sued by the regulator.

The CFPB, joined by the attorneys general from New York, Massachusetts and Virginia, filed a memo opposing the ArentFox attorneys' motion to withdraw, saying their bid to leave is "factually and legally insufficient and will further delay this litigation."

The ArentFox attorneys are currently representing Libre by Nexus Inc., an immigration bond company that the CFPB says preyed on...

