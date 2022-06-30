Appellate Court Undoes Pa. Bridge Tolling, Replacement Plan

By Matthew Santoni (June 30, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania struck down Thursday a state program to fund bridge replacements with tolls and public-private partnerships, ruling in favor of three municipalities that claimed they had not been consulted before tolls were proposed for a nearby bridge carrying Interstate 79. The unanimous en banc court found the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and its Public-Private Transportation Partnership Board had not followed Act 88 of 2012 by identifying specific projects or consulting with the communities that would be affected by those projects before approving a statewide plan for replacing and repairing bridges, and funding that work through new tolls....

