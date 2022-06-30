Opioid Distributors Headed To 2nd W.Va. Nuisance Trial

By Emily Field and Cara Salvatore (June 30, 2022, 10:49 PM EDT) -- The "Big Three" drug distributors are set for another West Virginia trial starting Tuesday over claims they poured opioids into a state hard hit by the addiction crisis, setting up another high-stakes test of the "public nuisance" theory at the heart of similar cases nationwide. Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen and McKesson will face off against a group of West Virginia cities and counties in a bench trial overseen by Judge Derek Swope of the state's mass litigation panel. The proceeding essentially will be Judge Swope's second opioid trial in a row after one against drugmakers earlier this year, which ended in a...

