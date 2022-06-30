Gov't Contracts Of The Month: Space, Nuclear And Drug Deals

By Rae Ann Varona (June 30, 2022, 7:39 PM EDT) -- June saw multiple NASA deals, including a $3.5 billion crew mission deal with California-based SpaceX, final awards in a small-business information technology contract worth up to $50 billion, and the purchase of 150,000 additional doses of a COVID-19 antibody drug. Here are Law360's top government contract picks for June 2022: NASA Announces SpaceX Crew Mission Purchases And New Spacesuit Awards NASA started the first day of the month with space crew announcements, including its plan to purchase five more crewed flights to the International Space Station to ensure uninterrupted astronaut access to the space station through 2030. The purchase will be...

