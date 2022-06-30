Treasury's OFAC Blocks $1B In Russian Oligarch's Trust

By Dave Simpson (June 30, 2022, 11:29 PM EDT) -- In a bid to punish the Kremlin for its invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control has blocked a Delaware-based trust containing assets worth more than $1 billion, in which a sanctioned Russian oligarch holds property, the agency said Thursday. OFAC issued a notification of blocked property to Heritage Trust, which has been linked to Suleiman Abusaidovich Kerimov, a politician and billionaire with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the agency said. The action keeps the assets inaccessible to Kerimov, the agency added. "Even as Russian elites hide behind proxies and complex legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS