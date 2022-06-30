Wawa Loses NJ Bid for Virus Business Interruption Coverage

By Riley Murdock (June 30, 2022, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state judge tossed Wawa Inc.'s amended COVID-19 business interruption suit Thursday, finding that the convenience store chain did not show any physical loss or damage required for coverage. Wawa Inc. in its amended COVID-19 business interruption suit did not show any physical loss or damage, a New Jersey state judge found, tossing the case. (iStock) Wawa previously argued that it shut down because of the actual presence of the virus at its properties, setting its case against a group of multiple insurers aside from other failed suits that blamed government orders. However, the chain did not show any need...

