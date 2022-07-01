11th Circ. Says Ga. Building Co. Can't Escape OSHA Fines

By Kelcey Caulder (July 1, 2022, 2:19 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit judges have affirmed an administrative law judge's ruling that a Georgia home building company is liable for $300,000 in safety violation fines imposed on the roofers for regular violations of Occupational Safety and Health Act regulations. Fama Construction LLC had argued it couldn't be held liable because the roofers were hired as subcontractors and weren't technically its employees, but the appellate court on Thursday said that the company was still the workers' "controlling employer" and should've enforced safety measures that labor crews on its home construction work sites had to follow in compliance with the Occupational Safety and...

