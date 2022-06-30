Monsanto Can't Keep LA's Pollution Suit In Federal Court

By Gina Kim (June 30, 2022, 5:07 PM EDT) -- A fight between Monsanto and the city of Los Angeles over toxic chemicals poisoning the waterways was sent back to state court Thursday, after a federal judge determined that California also has an interest in protecting its waters, and accordingly, is a party to the case, thus eliminating diversity jurisdiction. In a nine-page order, U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II remanded the city of Los Angeles' public nuisance complaint filed in March against Monsanto, Eastman unit Solutia Inc. and Pfizer unit Pharmacia LLC, which were accused of polluting California waters with the toxic industrial chemicals known as polychlorinated biphenyls, or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS