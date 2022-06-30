Prior Settlement Doesn't Nix Wage Claims, Calif. Justices Say

By Irene Spezzamonte (June 30, 2022, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A nurse can still sue a hospital for wage and hour violations after settling similar labor claims against the staffing agency that hired her, the California Supreme Court ruled Thursday, saying the two entities are not directly connected. The state high court declined to overturn a lower court decision ruling that Lynn Grande could sue Eisenhower Medical Center even after settling a separate class action on the same claims for $750,000 with FlexCare LLC, which placed her at the hospital. The justices said Eisenhower was not in privity with FlexCare and the settlement cannot preclude Grande's claim against the hospital, which...

