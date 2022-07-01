ATBCoin Investors Seek Class Cert. To Pursue Fraud Claims

By Elise Hansen (July 1, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Investors in defunct cryptocurrency venture ATBCoin are requesting class certification before they seek a default judgment against the venture's principals, according to documents filed in New York federal court. Lead plaintiff Raymond Balestra on Thursday asked the court to certify a class of investors who bought ATBCoin's digital asset ATB during the startup's initial coin offering in 2017. The offering raised more than $20 million from thousands of investors, according to Balestra's complaint, but the tokens' value later plunged more than 85% after the startup's technology didn't live up to the hype. Balestra, who argues the tokens were securities in an...

