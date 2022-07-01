Texas Firm Seeks Pre-Trial Win In Fired Atty's Bias Suit

By Rachel Stone (July 1, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- A Texas firm sought an early win in an attorney's lawsuit alleging that the firm refused to let her work from home and fired her six days after giving birth despite being more lenient with a non-Black attorney, claiming that her poor performance was the real reason for her termination. In Thursday's motion for summary judgment, Bergquist Law Firm PLLC and its founding partner, David W. Bergquist, urged a Texas federal court to rule in its favor and prevent Tiecia Ayers' discrimination suit from moving to trial, arguing that Ayers' case lacked evidence to refute the firm's reasons for firing her...

