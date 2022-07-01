Construction Co. Must Face Georgia Wetlands Pollution Suit

By Clark Mindock (July 1, 2022, 1:58 PM EDT) -- A construction company can't dodge potential responsibility for the dumping of dredge material into coastal Georgia wetlands without adequate permissions, despite its claims the violations occurred before the company became involved. A Georgia federal court said as much Thursday in an order denying TowneClub Construction LLC's motion to dismiss claims that it and co-defendant Mortgage of America Lenders violated the Clean Water Act when they failed to comply with the terms of a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit for development on St. Simons Island. The suit was launched by nearby property owners who claim the defendants had for years engaged...

