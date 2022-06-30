Judge Trims UBS Client's Suit Over Bond Tax Reporting

By Theresa Schliep (June 30, 2022, 6:32 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge Thursday dismissed parts of a man's suit against UBS Financial Services arguing it cost bondholders millions in taxes by misreporting bond premiums, but the judge allowed claims alleging negligence and breach of contract to proceed. Richard Goodman has reasonably alleged that UBS violated a client relationship agreement, or CRA, in providing tax forms reporting inaccurate information involving the bond premiums, U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty said in the order. The proposed class action specifically alleges that the institution neglected to report amortizable bond premiums on Forms 1099 issued to clients holding municipal bonds, which resulted in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS