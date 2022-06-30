DOJ Drops Hammer On 6 In Alleged Crypto Fraud Schemes

By Lauren Berg (June 30, 2022, 11:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday it has charged six individuals in four separate cases with playing a part in cryptocurrency-related fraud schemes, including what it called the largest known NFT scheme charged to date. Vietnamese national Le Ahn Tuan, 26 — who was involved in the non-fungible token investment project "Baller Ape Club" — is facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit international money laundering after prosecutors said he took part in a "rug pull" scheme to steal about $2.6 million from investors. The scheme involved selling "Baller Ape" NFT, which took the form...

