Amazon Flex Drivers Seek Cert. In Paused Classification Suit

By Grace Elletson (July 1, 2022, 2:17 PM EDT) -- A group of Amazon Flex drivers told a Washington federal judge that it's time to grant them class certification in their misclassification suit now that the U.S. Supreme Court has decided two cases that are expected to impact the outcome of the dispute. The workers filed their motion Thursday, urging U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour to certify the consolidated class action against Amazon.com Inc. and Amazon Logistics Inc. and lift the suit's stay, which was implemented while the high court considered two suits concerning the application of the Federal Arbitration Act. The Amazon Flex drivers said they were all subjected...

