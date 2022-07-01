Verizon Says Local Group Caused City To Delay Cell Tower

By Nate Beck (July 1, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Verizon Wireless says city officials in Fresno, California, trapped its request to build a cell tower disguised as a tree in a "bureaucratic gauntlet," accusing the city in a federal lawsuit of violating a statutory deadline for considering such projects due to opposition by a condo association and a local lawmaker. In July 2021, Verizon sought permission to build an 80-foot wireless tower designed to look like a ponderosa pine in a downtown neighborhood of Fresno, the company said in a complaint filed Thursday. The telecom noted it needed the tower to serve eastern downtown Fresno and areas east of nearby Highway...

