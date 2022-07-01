OnlyFans, Meta Seek To Ax Adult Film Stars' Blacklisting Suit

By Gina Kim (July 1, 2022, 7:27 PM EDT) -- OnlyFans and Meta Inc. have fired back at a proposed class of adult entertainers that claims the companies conspired to blacklist them from advertising on Facebook and Instagram in favor of OnlyFans users, asking a California federal judge to toss the case over lack of personal jurisdiction and failure to state a claim. In a 36-page motion to dismiss filed Thursday, Fenix International and its owner Leonid Radvinsky, which operate the content subscription platform OnlyFans, argued that the adult entertainers' claims alleging the company engaged in a fraudulent conspiracy with Meta Inc. to blacklist them aren't based on any evidence but...

