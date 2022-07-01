Northeastern Accused Of Retirement Plan Mismanagement

By Madeline Lyskawa (July 1, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- A former Northeastern University employee sued the school in Massachusetts federal court, saying retirement savers took a financial hit because their plan was saddled with excessive fees and offered subpar investment options. Oscar Brookins said Thursday that Northeastern University and its 403(b) investment committee breached their fiduciary duties in violation of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by failing to monitor the plan's service providers and fiduciaries and failing to properly administer the plan. In mismanaging the plan, the university limited the plan's participants to low-performing, high-cost investment options, Brookins said in his complaint. Participants were also subjected to "dramatically high" record-keeping costs for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS