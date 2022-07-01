Slovakian Courts Should Have OK'd $2M Award, ECHR Says

By Caroline Simson (July 1, 2022, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Slovakia violated international law when its courts unjustifiably refused to enforce a $2 million arbitral award issued to an investor whose offer to buy a majority share in the country's main international airport during privatization was ultimately rejected, the European Court of Human Rights ruled. A seven-judge panel for the international court said Thursday that it had been arbitrary for the Slovakian courts to conclude that the award was not enforceable, since there was nothing in the country's domestic law that would suggest the share purchase agreement between BTS Holding AS and Slovakia containing the arbitration clause had been superseded by...

